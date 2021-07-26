Cable company employee electrocuted while working on a CFE post

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- An employee of a cable television company suffered an electric shock while doing work on one of the posts of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).
The events occurred on the Mérida-Valladolid highway on one side of the San Pedro Nohpat bridge in the municipality of Kanasín, Yucatán, where Ariel P., 43 years old, a technician for a private cable company, was working and inadvertently touched the power lines and suffered a discharge.
After the strong electric shock, the worker was left hanging on the post, and his colleagues, seeing what happened, climbed up the post and rescued him.
He was immediately transferred to a hospital for a better medical evaluation. Agents of the Municipal Police of Kanasín arrived on site too.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
