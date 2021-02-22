Plane crash in Veracruz, Mexico leaves six dead

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Six members of Mexico’s military died in an accident on Sunday morning involving a Mexican air force plane in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the country’s Defense Ministry said.
The accident occurred as the Learjet 45 aircraft was taking off around 9:45 a.m. from an airport in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata, the ministry said in a statement.
The six victims have not been identified, and the military will carry out an investigation, the ministry added. It was not clear how many were aboard the plane.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Peter Cooney for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
