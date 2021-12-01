Cancun restauranteurs assure that insecurity worries them more than Covid-19

The restaurant sector suggests that the authorities add more security cameras to the C5, as well as the implementation of panic buttons in businesses.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (December 01, 2021).- The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry ( Canirac ) Cancun will propose to the security authorities and the National Guard, to add to C5 the security cameras installed in restaurants, as well as to retake the panic buttons in these businesses.

Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of the Canirac in the municipality, indicated that they expect that this initiative will be joined by around 30% (360) of the 1,200 associates, since not all security systems serve this purpose.

“Not all the cameras in all the restaurants serve, there are some blind spots, others that already have the round guarded, that is, not all serve, but many do help,” she said, adding that they hope that the meeting with the authorities take place this week.

Marcy pointed out that the areas that concern them the most are the western area of ​​Cancun, Fifth Avenue, 10th avenue, Juárez Avenue in Playa del Carmen, and the tourist area of ​​Tulum, where they are having many armed robberies, she recalled that last week there were three assaults.

“Every week something happens and what we want is for this end of the year to stop happening. This week next to a restaurant, they robbed a bicycle shop and robbed a person”. Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of Canirac

According to the criminal traffic light, 165 robberies were registered in Benito Juárez from August to September, a trend that has been increasing in recent months, where the highest peak had been 139 criminal acts in a 30-day period.

“ Insecurity worries more than Covid. It is urgent for us to know where the Tourist Battalion is going to be and what is the link that they will be with the businessmen, how we are going to be able to help, but above all what to do so that it does not happen”. Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of Canirac

Bezaleel Pacheco recalled that the municipality of Benito Juárez depends on tourism, so it is important that it be a safe place, and that this is reflected in the international community.

