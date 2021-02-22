AMLO says Mexico is living a “stellar” moment

According to US-based newspaper The Economist, on Saturday, Feb. 20th, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared: “We are living a stellar moment,” and just a little over two years after he took office, it is hard to find evidence of that.
Even by the standards of a covid-ravaged world, the country is doing poorly. Mexico has the fourth-highest number of excess deaths as a share of the population since the pandemic’s onset. Its economy was in recession before the pandemic arrived.
The poverty rate probably rose more than in Latin America’s other big economies. Almost half of Mexico’s 126m people could not afford to eat properly at the end of 2020, according to official figures.
Whereas murder rates have dropped sharply in some violent Latin American countries during the pandemic, in Mexico, the decline has been tiny.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE ECONOMIST
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecans need to value the local use of the Mayan language
It is important to preserve the.
-
Occupancy on Airbnb and vacation rentals surpasses hotels in Cancun
The vacation rentals (schemes such as Airbnb ) continue in.
-
Mexico returns to the ‘dark’ times of the CFE
AMLO’s government and its regrettable campaign.
-
Cold Front 37 will keep cool evenings and mornings in the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, Yuc., February 22, 2021.- In.
-
Plane crash in Veracruz, Mexico leaves six dead
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Six members.
-
A mariachi band serenades Ted Cruz outside his home
A mariachi band was seen playing.
-
Mexico’s cumulative COVID-19 deaths: triple the “catastrophic scenario.”
The Ministry of Health reported that.
-
Irregularities in AMLO’s government for 67.498 billion pesos
The amount must be clarified by.
-
Adios “heladez”
Chilly dawn, warm atmosphere, and clear.
-
Progreso Ecological Police contributes to the protection of the white-tailed deer
Progreso, Yucatán (February 19, 2021).-The Chief.
Leave a Comment