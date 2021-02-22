A mariachi band serenades Ted Cruz outside his home

A mariachi band was seen playing outside the home of Texas senator Ted Cruz on Sunday, Feb. 21st, as outrage continued over a short-lived holiday to Cancun, Mexico during a devastating storm.

According to witnesses, some of Mr Cruz’s neighbours went out on to the street to watch the impromptu mariachi performance Sunday, which was organised by Adam Jama, from Carrollton, Texas.

Mr Jama wrote on a fundraising page for the mariachi band that “no one should go to Cancun and not listen to mariachi”, after Mr Cruz cancelled the planned trip.

The vacation – which was cancelled by Mr Cruz after touching down in Cancun on Thursday morning – came amid widespread power outages, and as thousands remained without running water for the fourth day running.

Mr. Cruz admitted afterward that the vacation was a “mistake”, he said: “I was trying to take care of my kids,” who like millions of Texans last week, went for days without power.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments