Lower Congress approves AMLO’s electricity reform.

More than 400 points are to be discussed. Morena, PT and PES parties reached 304 votes in favor; PAN, PRI, PRD and MC obtained 179 votes against; there were also four abstentions.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – With the vote in favor of Morena, PT, and PES parties, the Lower Congress (Chamber of Deputies) approved, in general, the Energy Industry Law proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The members of Morena, PT, and PES reached 304 votes in favor, and those of PAN, PRI, PRD, MC, obtained 179 votes against; there were also four abstentions.

This “dictum” was reserved in its entirety. That is to say, all articles of the reform were challenged, so it was only voted in its generality.

According to the Board of Directors, this opinion received more than 400 reservations or proposed modifications, and there were more than 100 speakers.

Once it is approved in general, this ruling will be forwarded to the Senate of the Republic.

At 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies’ plenary session began debating the presidential initiative to modify the Electricity Industry Law and strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

At the beginning of the month, President López Obrador presented before Congress an initiative to modify the Electricity Industry Law to strengthen the CFE.

During the last weekend, AMLO called on legislators to “act thinking of the people and not the companies” and approve his energy reform initiative. He assured that this would guarantee that there will be no blackouts, no electric energy crisis, and no increase in electricity rates.

López Obrador assured that fair prices would be “guaranteed” to companies if his initiative is approved.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







