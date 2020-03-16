Misfortunes and pandemics will do nothing to us – AMLO

“Misfortunes, pandemics will do nothing to us,” says AMLO in Guerrero. The president also said Mexico would have the resources to deal with situations like the coronavirus outbreak because there is no more corruption.

GUERRERO, Mexico – Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday march 02 2020 that the “misfortunes” Mexico is facing, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, would not harm the country.

“I have faith that we will get our beloved Mexico through. Misfortunes, pandemics, nothing like that will do us any harm. We are going to move our country forward because when there is no corruption, the budget is sufficient. The budget is not enough at all when it remains in a few hands,” said AMLO during an event in Guerrero.

In a rally with Afro-Mexican, Mixteco, and Tlapaneco people in the municipality of Marquelia, AMLO said the country would move forward since with the fight against corruption there will be sufficient resources.

However, today Mexico faces two serious health problems: the Coronavirus and a measles outbreak that threatens to get out of control.

At a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of CDMX government, said the authorities have already set up the corresponding health fences around the places where the patients were detected.

In order to prevent further spread of the disease, authorities in the capital have begun vaccination efforts at particular points, such as prisons, where 16 suspected cases have been detected in the past few days in the Reclusorio Norte (The north prison)

“The outbreak is now confirmed, with 16 cases confirmed, nine of which are adults. In practically all cases, there is no history of vaccination, or there is incomplete vaccination. In the case of children, prisoners and all the personnel of the North Prison, have been vaccinated. More than 8,000 vaccinations have been given in the North Prison, and in the other prisons”.

Sheinbaum added: “The epidemiological fences in the field have already been made in all the areas where there was a case. In all the cases, the epidemiological fences were made, the search for contacts and the massive vaccination with a house-to-house territorial sweep.

