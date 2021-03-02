A man sneaks into the ‘mañanera’ and reaches AMLO

A young man “sneaks” into AMLO’s morning conference.



MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – A young man managed to sneak into Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference to make a request. On Monday morning, March 1, the man entered the National Palace’s Treasury Room to approach President López Obrador.



How did he manage to sneak in?

During the speech given by Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), the young man overcame the security filters to approach AMLO. The man entered through the back of the stage. The conference continued while the president seemed to listen to him attentively.



To the surprise of members of the press, the president did not try to remove him from the place; and made a gesture to prevent them from taking the young man away so he could listen to him.



Leticia Ramirez, head of the Office of Citizen Attention of the Presidency, went up to the stage and invited the young man to leave.



The subject, of slim build, was wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, and a mask with military details. According to information gathered, the man’s name is José Luis, and he approached AMLO because he says, “he is very desperate because they planted drugs on him and put him in jail, he was there and had no support from anyone.” After his release from prison, he has not been able to find a way to get ahead.



He lives with his mother and has a daughter whom he is not allowed to see. This information was provided by the head of the Office of Citizen Attention of the Presidency, Leticia Ramírez, during the morning conference.



The official stated that they would verify the case to analyze what action can be taken since José Luis does not want to review it before the Durango Prosecutor’s Office, where he is allegedly from.



The official assured that the young man wants to find a way to rebuild his life after these events.



Leticia Ramírez said that they are investigating how the young man managed to get to the Treasury Room and meet with the president.



When questioned about whether he circumvented the National Palace security, the official did not answer. For his part, AMLO assured that it is not possible to have so much surveillance: “Now they are just civilian assistants. I don’t have bodyguards.”



Strange coincidences.

This appearance at the National Palace comes after AMLO was insulted on a plane by a group of citizens who were dissatisfied with this government’s results.



It should be noted that the same thing happened in Venezuela with Nicolás Maduro. He was insulted by a group of citizens who did not agree with his government’s results, and in less than 24 hours, the encounter took place, similar to that of AMLO. Later it was learned that it was all a set-up to gain sympathy and make the Venezuelan dictator look like a man “close to his people.”



After this event, social networks questioned the integrity of the meeting between AMLO and José Luis since this type of situation is frequent among those who manage the Mexican president’s image.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments