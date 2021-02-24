Downtown Merida: Economic crisis due to pandemic causes increase in robberies

Most Downtown Merida businesses are investing in surveillance cameras to avoid being victims of crime.

“During the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the number of robberies on businesses located in the Historic Center of Mérida has increased due to the economic crisis that affects many families”, considered the local president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida (CanacoServyTur), Iván Rodríguez Gasque.

He specified that before the health contingency, the members of the chamber reported, on average, four cases a month, and now there are six. The events, he detailed, are mostly minor robberies.

Although the number did not increase significantly, he said merchants have had to invest in surveillance cameras to avoid becoming victims of crime.

“Shops have also been affected by robberies, unfortunately, the pandemic has unleashed more robberies, as there are more people in need,” he explained.

He highlighted the work carried out by the agents of the Municipal Police of Mérida that attend in a timely and immediate manner the cases that Canaco denounces, many are solved and others prevented.

Rodríguez Gasque asserted that just as police authorities invest in security issues, merchants and service providers also have to do so.

Today, he said, there are more and more affordable options for acquiring surveillance equipment, from basic cameras to more complex equipment, depending on the type of business and the economic possibility of the owner.

“Businesses have invested in security cameras and much better alarm systems have been installed, as well as all the equipment that helps increase protection. I would dare to say that we have not yet reached a very high percentage, since there are many businesses that still do not have the possibility to buy them, but there is an improvement since the equipment is cheaper than before, “he said.

He considered that about 50 percent of the businesses in the city have at least one type of surveillance system equipment, although it is an issue that must be improved.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments