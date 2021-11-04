Mexico’s airline Aeromexico says as of November 7, all unvaccinated travelers over the age of two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test. In a statement, Grupo Aeromexico reported that the new requirements are the same that have been adopted by the US government.

The airline says that all unvaccinated travelers will have to show a negative Covid-19 test carried out the day before their flight. Grupo Aeroméxico reported that starting at 11:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), on November 7, the United States government will apply new requirements for all international travelers entering its territory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Passengers who have their complete vaccination scheme must present a vaccination certificate issued by a government entity as well as a negative Covid-19 test (PCR or antigens), carried out within three days before the date of their flight,” the airline said.

The new requirement applies to all passengers including US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreigners.

The vaccines that will be accepted are those authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These include Janssen / Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Modern, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm BBIBP, and Sinovac.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers over the age of two, regardless if they are US citizens, legal residents, or foreign passenger exceptions, will have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken the day before their flight.

In a statement, Aeroméxico specified that “in addition to these requirements, the US government has requested that all passengers fill out a form to confirm the authenticity of their documentation in compliance with the established measures.

Currently, Aeroméxico and its partner Delta Air are working in coordination with authorities to apply the new requirements. Both airlines offer more than 40 routes between Mexico and the United States.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments