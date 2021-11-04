Mexico’s airline Aeromexico says as of November 7, all unvaccinated travelers over the age of two will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test. In a statement, Grupo Aeromexico reported that the new requirements are the same that have been adopted by the US government.
The airline says that all unvaccinated travelers will have to show a negative Covid-19 test carried out the day before their flight. Grupo Aeroméxico reported that starting at 11:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), on November 7, the United States government will apply new requirements for all international travelers entering its territory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Passengers who have their complete vaccination scheme must present a vaccination certificate issued by a government entity as well as a negative Covid-19 test (PCR or antigens), carried out within three days before the date of their flight,” the airline said.
The new requirement applies to all passengers including US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreigners.
The vaccines that will be accepted are those authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These include Janssen / Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Modern, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm BBIBP, and Sinovac.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers over the age of two, regardless if they are US citizens, legal residents, or foreign passenger exceptions, will have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken the day before their flight.
In a statement, Aeroméxico specified that “in addition to these requirements, the US government has requested that all passengers fill out a form to confirm the authenticity of their documentation in compliance with the established measures.
Currently, Aeroméxico and its partner Delta Air are working in coordination with authorities to apply the new requirements. Both airlines offer more than 40 routes between Mexico and the United States.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cancun beach shooting leaves two dead and one tourist injured
The report, still preliminary, states that.
-
Judge orders imprisonment of former PEMEX director Emilio Lozoya
Judge determines that the prisoner is.
-
China urges families to store basic supplies in case of emergency
China’s government has urged families to.
-
Yucatan professional soccer pioneer dies from Covid-19
YUCATAN, (November 04, 2021) .- Reinhard.
-
The company in charge of the expansion of Progreso’s Port will be announced shortly
Progreso, Yucatán; November 04, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Mauricio Vila will travel to Glasgow for the World Summit on Climate Change, COP26
He will hold meetings with international.
-
Second cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula
Minimum temperatures could drop to 16.
-
ADO will increase Turibus units in Mérida and Valladolid, during the Tianguis Turistico 2021
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- Given.
-
Australian pro footballer Josh Cavallo announces he is gay
SYDNEY, November 04, 202, (CNN).-Australian professional.
-
Noisy businesses in Mérida are fined up to 35 thousand pesos (1,700 USD)
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- At.
Leave a Comment