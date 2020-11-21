Protected species flamingo rescued at the Merida Airport

Just this morning, The Yucatan Times informed that three pink flamingos had been stolen from the Chetumal Zoo, and now animal traffickers tried to smuggle six specimens of the American flamingo Phoenicopterus ruber, which they put in 3 wooden boxes.
As a result of these actions, one of the animals died and the other five were injured, but fortunately, the birds were rescued and they are under medical treatment now.
Personnel from the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) detected the specimens at the “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” International Airport, in coordination with elements of the National Guard.
The wooden boxes were in a courier company in which there were six specimens of flamenco, which is listed in the category of threatened species within the Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-Semarnat-2010.
The five specimens that were recovered alive presented dehydration and clipped wings.
Profepa began an administrative procedure, beginning with the precautionary assurance of the specimens.
The five surviving flamingos were transferred to the Mérida Centenario Zoo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
