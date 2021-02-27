Rabies Vaccination Campaign in Progreso, Yuc.

Progreso, Yucatán (February 26, 2021).- This week the Canine and Feline Rabies Vaccination 2021 campaign began, in that sense, this morning Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi went to one of the stands, located in Progreso’s Habitat Community Center of the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood, to know the results of this first week in the application of doses to dogs and cats of the municipality, and thus prevent diseases.

The director of the Health Center with Expanded Services (CESSA), Sergio Bates Ángulo; the councilor for Health, Jorge Méndez Basto, along with the directors Vanessa Alcalá Díaz, of Health and Karim Dib López, of Public Services and Ecology, as well as the deputy director of Ecology, Mabel Aguirre Quinto.

During the visit, Zacarías Curi noted the good participation of pet owners, who recognized that campaign after campaign, the staff is always respectful and attentive to cats and dogs.

One of the responsible pet owners who came by this morning was the young Merly Caballero, who took “Oso” her dog, “because “Oso” is one more member of the family that must be protected from diseases, ” she said.

Until this Friday, authorities reported that 778 pets have been vaccinated so far during the campaign that started on Monday, February 22nd, and will conclude on Saturday, March 27th.

Next week, the vaccination posts will be installed:

On Monday March 1st, in the Ismael García neighborhood park and on the corner of Calle 48 by 31, while on Tuesday 02 at the corners of La Colmena and the El Torito restaurant.

On Wednesday 03 in the park of the Thermo and on the corner of Calle 37 by 56, while on Thursday, March 04 near the Hotel Baroni and the store “Buenos Aires”.

On Friday 05 they will conclude on the outskirts of the North Hardware Store and in Las Madres Park.

The vaccination schedule is from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

It is worth mentioning that the campaign covers the Paraíso community too, while the Health Center attends the other parts of the municipality, so the municipal agency invites pet owners to stay informed of the hours of attention of said center.

Finally, the mayor thanked the people of Progreso who exercise responsible ownership of their pets, he said “the rabies vaccination is important to protect our pets, the authorities that are present here are joining efforts so that the vaccine reaches all pets from the municipality for free and on time.”

