Coming events at exclusive Mia Tulum

The most exclusive club in Tulum presents its schedule for February:
02/18/2022
Lee Burridge
Lee Burridge is a British DJ, producer, who helped launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong during the early 1990s, and today plays
2 p. m.
–
12 a. m.
Mía Restaurant & Beach Club
02/20/2022
Miss Monique
Miss Monique is possibly the most recognised female Progressive House DJ's in Europe. Gradually rising to prominence, she is beginning to cr
2 p. m.
–
12 a. m.
Mía Restaurant & Beach Club
02/27/2022
Musumeci b2b Lehar
Musumeci is a musical project by Mauro Di Martino, sicilian dj and producer since late 80s. After two decades of releasing music under sever
2 p. m.
–
12 a. m.
Mía Restaurant & Beach Club
02/26/2022
Parallells
Thomas and Julien de Bie are Dutch brothers from South of France. Formerly trained Jazz musicians, they propose either a DJ or electro-acous
2 p. m.
–
12 a. m.
Mía Restaurant & Beach Club
Leave a Comment