Coming events at exclusive Mia Tulum

The most exclusive club in Tulum presents its schedule for February:

02/18/2022

Lee Burridge

Lee Burridge is a British DJ, producer,[1] who helped launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong during the early 1990s, and today plays…Detalles del evento

2 p. m.

–

12 a. m.

Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

02/20/2022

Miss Monique

Miss Monique is possibly the most recognised female Progressive House DJ’s in Europe. Gradually rising to prominence, she is beginning to cr…Detalles del evento

2 p. m.

–

12 a. m.

Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

02/27/2022

Musumeci b2b Lehar

Musumeci is a musical project by Mauro Di Martino, sicilian dj and producer since late 80s. After two decades of releasing music under sever…Detalles del evento

2 p. m.

–

12 a. m.

Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

02/26/2022

Parallells

Thomas and Julien de Bie are Dutch brothers from South of France. Formerly trained Jazz musicians, they propose either a DJ or electro-acous…Detalles del evento

2 p. m.

–

12 a. m.

Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

