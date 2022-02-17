  • Entertainment,
    • Coming events at exclusive Mia Tulum

    By on February 17, 2022

    The most exclusive club in Tulum presents its schedule for February:

    02/18/2022

    Lee Burridge

    Lee Burridge is a British DJ, producer,[1] who helped launch the underground club scene in Hong Kong during the early 1990s, and today plays…Detalles del evento

    2 p. m.

    12 a. m.

    Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

    02/20/2022

    Miss Monique

    Miss Monique is possibly the most recognised female Progressive House DJ’s in Europe. Gradually rising to prominence, she is beginning to cr…Detalles del evento

    2 p. m.

    12 a. m.

    Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

    02/27/2022

    Musumeci b2b Lehar

    Musumeci is a musical project by Mauro Di Martino, sicilian dj and producer since late 80s. After two decades of releasing music under sever…Detalles del evento

    2 p. m.

    12 a. m.

    Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

    02/26/2022

    Parallells

    Thomas and Julien de Bie are Dutch brothers from South of France. Formerly trained Jazz musicians, they propose either a DJ or electro-acous…Detalles del evento

    2 p. m.

    12 a. m.

    Mía Restaurant & Beach Club

