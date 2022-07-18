The flavors of Yucatan arrive in Los Angeles

As part of the Year of Gastronomy Marathons, the state of Yucatan strengthens its promotion as a safe destination with a wide gastronomic offer in Los Angeles, California.

The Yucatan maintains a presence in two of the main cities of California, with gastronomic exhibitions, photography, information, crafts, and much more.

(Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2022). Hand in hand with Yucatecan residents of Los Angeles, California, the State Government, through the Secretary of Tourism Development (Sefotur), continues to promote the destination through the flavors, aromas, and colors of traditional gastronomy, in a presentation for travel agencies and local media.

As in recent weeks, the agency held another presentation of the Gastronomic Marathons, within the framework of the Yucatan Year of Gastronomy, where chef Pedro Medina, from the Taquería La Lupita de Mérida, was received by Juan Chan and his mother, Elsa Chan, owners of the Ek-Balam traditional Yucatecan cuisine catering service in that American city.

The owners of this catering service business, accompanied the State Government, the ambassador chef, and the Sefotur team, to take representatives of travel agencies and the media on a non-stop trip to Yucatan, through the flavors and aromas of the dishes that these experts prepared for them.

Cochinita Pibil (suckling pig) tacos, panuchos, Brazo de Reina, vaporcitos, Kibis, and chaya empanadas, were some of the delicacies that the attending diners tried, in this Marathon, where the head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, along with Gilberto Luna Moisés, who attended on behalf of Jazmín Galván, Consul of Tourism of Mexico in Los Angeles, presented the Year of Gastronomy.

She also reported on the 365 Flavors of Yucatan campaign and all the cultural, archaeological, tourist, experiences, infrastructure, services, and connectivity that the state has to offer.

Luna Moisés congratulated Sefotur for its lively participation and original proposal, while Fridman Hirsch thanked the support of both the Consulate and Juan and Doña Elsa, by opening the doors of this city to reach many more intermediaries in the sector and, thus, increasing the arrival of travelers to the “Land of the Mayab”.

In addition to the exquisite cuisine served during the presentation and discovering the vast offer of Yucatecan food, those present enjoyed the typical Yucatecan folkloric dances, presented by La Lupita local ballet.

The importance of Los Angeles for the state lies in the fact that it is the largest city in California and the second largest in the United States, in population density, with more than 18 million inhabitants, all of them prospective travelers to the Peninsula.

During this week, the state brought Gastronomic Marathons to Tijuana and San Diego, where in addition to these destination presentations, Yucatan will be the star of Puente a México, a project of the Mexico Consulate General in San Diego, featuring a pavilion and gastronomic exhibition.

Yucatan will also be present at the famous Farmer’s Market; throughout the rest of July and until September

Besides, there will be an artisan exhibition at the House of Mexico, to reinforce the promotion of the region in the southwestern United States, a high potential market, due to the connectivity with the Tijuana Airport, with which Mérida maintains two direct flights weekly.

