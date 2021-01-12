Remember the Alamo?

WASHINGTON – As lawmakers call for his immediate removal – and plan a second impeachment – President Donald Trump is likely to defend himself Tuesday with a speech in Alamo, Texas.
No, not that Alamo.
This Alamo is a small town on the Texas-Mexico border where the outgoing president plans to promote his immigration policy and defend his presidential legacy – a legacy tarnished by last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by enraged Trump supporters who the president had urged to “fight like hell” earlier in the day.
The White House has billed Trump’s visit as a chance to “mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall – a promise made, promise kept – and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system.”
Trump is leaving behind a Washington, D.C., still gripped with fear over last week’s insurrection, while the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic ramifications continue to batter the country. And there are concerns about even more violence, with the FBI on Monday warning of events planned at statehouses in all 50 states.
Jennifer Mercieca, an associate professor of communication at Texas A&M University, said the event serves as a chance for Trump to try to shape the narrative around his final days in office.
“Trump has lost his agenda-setting power, and he’s trying to force positive news stories about his presidency by doing a ‘highlights reel’ of events and photo-ops,” said Mercieca, who wrote the book “Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.”
Deprived of his account by Twitter, faced with defections from his staff and seeing his political ratings slide, Trump has been largely silent for several days as Democratic lawmakers prepare articles of impeachment.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE BY David Jackson ON USA TODAY
Source: USA TODAY
