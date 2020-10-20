Ireland decrees almost total confinement for six weeks

The new confinement, less restricted than the one imposed in the first wave of the new coronavirus pandemic, will take effect next Thursday, October 22nd, and last for six weeks, with the aim of progressively lifting restrictions until the beginning of December, so that the economy can recover during the Christmas period.
The sharp rise in the number of covid-19 cases last week forced the Dublin government to issue a high alert across the Republic of Ireland, following the recommendations of health advisers.
With the new restrictions, bars and restaurants will only be able to offer the service of selling food outside, all family gatherings will be prohibited and visits to other residences will not be allowed, while non-essential trips, such as walking or going out for exercise physical, will be limited to a radius of five kilometers.
The population can only leave their respective counties to work, study or “for other essential purposes”, although the Government recommends working from home whenever possible.
Since the first confinement, the success of the restrictions then imposed depended on the degree of voluntary compliance by the population, since the authorities do not have the legal tools to, for example, fine the offenders.
However, the Dublin Government confirmed today that it is finalizing an emergency legislative package to impose sanctions during the new confinement.
According to the latest official data, released today, Ireland has not recorded deaths in the last 24 hours, the total of which is maintained at 1,852, but accounted for 1,031 new cases, with the accumulated figure standing at 50,993.
Source: time24.news/
