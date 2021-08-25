Afghan refugees start arriving in Mexico

Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan.
The five women and one man arrived on Tuesday, August 24th, in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, “Welcome to your home.”
The young women, who had to travel through six countries to reach Mexico, have competed in robotics competitions. They fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. The Taliban have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age.
Ebrard said Mexico would grant them “whatever legal status they consider best.” That could include giving them asylum or refugee status.
One member of the group thanked Mexico, saying the country had saved their lives.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
