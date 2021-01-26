Mexico with its highest number of immigrants – INEGI

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – In 2020, despite the pandemic, the national census was conducted like every 10 years. In this new registry released yesterday, Monday, January 25, 2021, by INEGI, we see particularly interesting data regarding Mexico and their inhabitants.

Among these interesting data, today we know that there are 126 million 14 thousand 24 inhabitants in Mexico. This represented an increase of 13 million 677 thousand 486 people, concerning the 2010 Census. This population growth is the lowest since 1910 when there was a 0.5 percent drop.

By gender, women registered the highest participation with 51.2 percent or 64.5 million, and men represented 48.8 percent of the total, 61.5 million. The illiteracy rate fell from 9.5 percent in 2000 to 6.9 percent in 2010 and 4.7 percent in 2020, and the average level of schooling showed an upward trend to 9.7 years in 2020, from 8.6 in 2010 and 7.5 years in 2000.

The average age in Mexico increased to 29 years, from 26 years in 2010 and 22 years in 2000.

INEGI reported that there are 1,212,252 foreign residents. This is a significant increase if we consider that, in 2010, there were only 961,121 migrants in Mexico. 797,266 are originally from the United States. This contradicts the numbers from the U.S. State Department who counts 1.1 million Americans living in Mexico. 56,810 are from Guatemala, 52,948 are from Venezuela, and 305,228 were born in other countries, including Honduras, Colombia, Cuba, and Canada.

Most of these foreign residents live in states located in the north of Mexico or conurbations. The state with the most foreigners is Baja California, with 152,377 migrants. It is followed by Mexico City, with 104,101 people, and Chihuahua, with 101,229. Other states with a strong presence of English-speaking foreigners are:

Jalisco, Guanajuato, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The two cities with the highest number of Central American migrant settlements are located in Baja California, . These entities are Tijuana and Mexicali. Something similar occurs in the cases of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, and Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Therefore, these figures can be related to the large migratory flows that have passed through Mexico during the last few years.

An interesting fact is that a significant number of foreigners have lowered their investment in Mexico since López Obrador’s government took office.

