These are the ticket prices for the Superbowl

The NFL definitely has a thing for Florida when it comes to Super Bowls, which makes sense. Just gotta cross your fingers that the rain stays away for one night.

Super Bowl 55 will take place in Tampa, Florida, at the home of the Buccaneers, one year after Miami Gardens played host to Super Bowl 54, which was won by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Tom Brady, now a Buccaneer himself, will clash with the defending champions in 2021’s big game.

Tampa Bay is the first team in Super Bowl history to play in its home stadium. There will also be the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications hanging over the game.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to roll with the punches. It seems nearly impossible that the NFL would allow its showcase event to be canceled, so expect the league to take that approach and just plow forward. At worst, everyone can sit at home, listen to Tony Romo’s brilliant color commentary on CBS and judge Roger Goodell’s mask during the trophy presentation.

Below is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl in 2021, the 55th iteration of what has grown into America’s biggest sporting event.

The Super Bowl has never been played later on the calendar than Feb. 7, with Super Bowl 50 (Panthers vs. Broncos) and Super Bowl 44 (Saints vs. Colts) also played on that date. It comes, as it often does, after a scheduled off week following the conference championship games. The Pro Bowl is played during that off week.

The 2021 Super Bowl was originally slated to be broadcast by NBC as part of its rotation with CBS and Fox that was agreed upon in 2006. But to package the Super Bowl with the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC switched places with CBS, allowing CBS to broadcast Super Bowl 55.

Touchdown club ($6,750 USD) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, upper-level seats

— includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, upper-level seats 55 Live ($8,000 USD) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, end-zone seats

— includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, end-zone seats Champions ($10,000 USD) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, premium sideline seats

— includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, premium sideline seats On the fifty (Price not listed, but these tickets are in the neighborhood of the 200 thousand USD) — includes ticket, increased stadium access (postgame on the field potentially), top sideline seats

A few years ago, Sporting News looked into how the Average Joe can afford to attend the Super Bowl. The easy answer, we found: It depends.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON SPORTINGNEWS.COM







Comments

comments