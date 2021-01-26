Julián Zacarías calls on the population to promote the culture of adopting domestic animals

Progreso mayor Julian Zacarías recognizes the valuable work of the Ecology sub-directorate, which has managed throughout the current administration to respond to citizen reports on environmental issues, promote education and protection of the flora and fauna of the municipality, among other actions that citizens have been able to perceive.

Progreso, Yucatán (January 25, 2021).- “It is a great responsibility, but also an opportunity not only for these poor animals but also for us when we make them part of our family,” said Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi after attending this morning Subdirectorate of Ecology to meet two puppies who are looking for a home, this as part of the culture of adoption that the Zacarías administration wants to promote.

Zacarías Curi was received by the head of the Subdirectorate of Ecology, the biologist Mabel Aguirre Quinto, who explained that two two-month-old dogs are currently waiting for a home, “Chiquitina” and “Pulgosa”, who are in good health and very affectionate.

In this context, Aguirre Quinto explained that the procedure is simple and that before formalizing the adoption, the agency ensures that the future owner can exercise responsible tenure.

“They are given an adoption contract where the commitment they are making is reiterated, the document is filled out with the owner’s data and a copy of an official identification is attached. We, as Ecology, provide medical care to the puppies or kittens, so that when they arrive at their new home they are in perfect condition, we also follow up on each case ”, indicated the biologist.

In addition to this, the municipal official reinforced that, on the instructions of the mayor, the agency continues with its work to preserve and improve the environmental conditions of the municipality.

And with regard to the protection of domestic animals, he exemplified the progress they have made in the first weeks of this 2021, such as 46 sterilizations, 74 veterinary consultations and the adoption of 7 dogs; On this subject, Aguirre Quinto mentioned that last year 55 animals were found to be home.

Therefore, the mayor thanked the staff of the Department of Ecology for the commitment they have and their interest in transmitting to the rest of the population how important it is to take care of our environment and exercise responsible tenure.

Finally, Aguirre Quinto provided the telephone number for citizens to report on animal cruelty: 969 103 93 32, and the hours of operation are from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, In this phone number people can request more information about adoption, or, of any of the other free services offered by Department of Ecology.

