Lady Tacos is ready to run for Congress in June

She became famous in a Netflix series ‘Taco Chronicles’ standing up to police who harassed her on the street

She identifies as Mexico’s ‘muxe’ third gender who mix gay male and female characteristics.

She wants to fight for LGBT rights on the political stage (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ‘LADY TACOS DE CANASTA’ WHO GOES BY THE NAME MARVEN, SAYING:

All my life I have been singled [out] for this discrimination that exists and I have been persecuted for having a decent and honorable job, so why not fight, why not raise your voice, for this situation?”

She will run in Mexico City’s elections in June.

