Massacre in Guanajuato

A vicious attack during a funeral leaves nine dead in Celaya, Guanajuato.
CELAYA, GUANAJUATO, Mexico (Times Media Mexico) – An armed group attacked several people attending a wake that left at least nine dead in Celaya, Guanajuato.
Local authorities reported that the attack occurred in a private home in the Arboledas de San Rafael neighborhood in Celaya.
The report states that a group of unknown, heavily armed men arrived at the place and shot at a dozen people attending.
Shortly after that, municipal police and relief units arrived at the scene and located the dead bodies of six individuals on the public road, two others inside the building, and one more died while receiving medical attention.
One person was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated by medical personnel. So far, the deceased has not been identified, nor have the causes of the multiple homicides been made known.
Police elements deployed a search operation to find the alleged perpetrators and conduct the corresponding investigations.
According to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), Guanajuato closed 2020 as the most violent state in Mexico.
According to Mexican authorities, violence in the state has increased due to the dispute between criminal groups seeking control of the region.
Violence in Mexico has become unstoppable, and AMLO’s government is incapable of guaranteeing its people’s security and well-being. Mexico is in the hands of organized crime.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
