Hundreds of ‘cold, hungry’ migrants await on Poland border

Mexico and the US are not the only countries in the world with serious immigration issues.
Hundreds of migrants have been waiting for four days at the Polish-Belarusian border, complaining of cold and a lack of food.
Poland and the EU have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to retaliate against EU sanctions by deliberately inviting and forcing migrants towards the Polish border.
Polish authorities stepped up border protection Monday (November 8) and mobilized more than 12,000 troops after a large group of migrants started marching toward the country’s frontier with Belarus accompanied by the Belarusian military.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
