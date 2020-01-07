Yucatan Quartet Beatles concert Wednesday Jan. 8th at the Hacienda Santa Cruz

Last call for the Yucatan Quartet Beatles concert !

Hacienda Santa Cruz

January 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Dear friend of Yucatan Quartet:

Have you bought your tickets for tomorrow’s concert ?

Places are available; buy your tickets before the concert, at the Hacienda Santa Cruz, from 6:30 pm. If you prefer, you can still make a reservation by sending an email to info@cuartetoyucatan.com

Prices:

$ 350 pesos regular ticket.

$ 550 Patron of the Concert (“groupies”) that includes a preferential place, “John Lennon” glasses and an piece of Beatles memorabilia. (There are very few places left for “groupies”)

$ 500 Grand Raffle.

There are still places in the van that departs out of Saint Lucia. Please make your reservation at cyhelpdesk1@gmail.com.

This service has a cost of $ 100 per person, round trip, and will leave the parking lot of Santa Lucia at 6:00 p.m., returning immediately after the concert.

Our unique and personal “John Lennon” (Christopher Collins) will donate two incredible prizes for the Grand Raffle, consisting of a guided tour of his home to admire his incredible collection of instruments and musical memorabilia. Two great prizes for two people each!



Bring your best 60s outfit, as there will be contests, many surprises, and a special prize for the best 60s costume.

Dress up!

We are eager to share this wonderful event with all of you!

Sincerely,

Chris, Tim, Niko and Nadia.

