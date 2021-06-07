7 Hidalgo municipal police officers arrested for the femicide of Dr. Betty

The Progreso de Obregón police officers are pointed out as possible responsible for the death of the doctor Beatriz Hernández Ruiz, 29 years old, who had been arrested after a road accident.

Pachuca, Hidalgo, (June 14, 2021).- On June 10, Dr. Beatriz Hernandez was violently detained by agents of the Progreso de Obregón police, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, and taken to the local primary detention facility where she died hours later.

For the crime of femicide, the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office executed an arrest warrant against seven police officers involved in the death of Dr. Beatriz H, inside the Progreso Hidalgo city hall.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the arrest took place in the first moments of this June 11, against the policemen who were previously identified.

This arrest resulted from a court order requested by the Special Prosecutor for Attention to Gender Crimes.

The detainees were admitted to the Mixquiahuala Social Reintegration Center and later transferred to the oral courts where the initial hearing is held.

While the detained police officers took advantage of the duplicity of the term, to deliver evidence regarding their participation in the case.

In the early morning of June 11, agents of the state police implemented an operation to review weapons assigned to the Municipal Public Security Directorate of Progreso de Obregón, Hidalgo, to confiscate short and long weapons, since most of the uniformed men did not have the corresponding permit to carry firearms.

Personnel from the State Security Agency confiscated eight weapons and confirmed that the local police do not have a collective license to carry them.

Protest for the murder of Dr. Betty

With banners, posters and photographs of Beatriz Hernández, hundreds of people marched through the streets of Progreso Hidalgo to demand justice for the murder of the doctor, allegedly at the hands of municipal agents from that place.

Shouting “Justice for Bety”, and posters with her photograph where it could be read “she was not killed, they killed her”, the neighbors, friends and relatives of the victim marched through the streets of this municipality.

Dressed in black and purple, the young women of this region demanded justice and the departure of the director of the corporation, Estefanía Hernández.

“She did not commit suicide, they killed her,” was the legend most replicated in this demonstration that adds to the protest that was also held last night at the municipal seat of Progreso de Obregón, Hidalgo.

Flowers and candles have been placed in the center of this municipality in memory of Dr. Betty.

During their speech, the protesters lamented the position of the mayor’s office, which they said “forgot that he lost a life, a mother, a daughter and a cousin.”

“This is not a political rampage and in this case we are not going to allow it to go unpunished,” they warned.

At the end of the march and to demand justice for the murder of Beatriz Hernández, several protesters vandalized the Municipal Palace and removed furniture that was set on fire; while they caused damage to the interior and spray-painted the word “murderers.”

