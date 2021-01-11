Flights from Cancun to Canada lead the list of routes with the most Covid19 cases

In the first five days of 2021, the government of Canada reported the landing in its territory of nine flights from Cancun carrying passengers infected with Covid-19. These arrived at the airports of Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal in aircraft of three different companies.
The international flights identified by the health authority of that country were:
- Air Canada, AC953
- Air Canada, AC989
- Sunwing, WG538
- Air Canada / Rouge, AC1883
- Air Canada / Rouge, AC1883
- WestJet, WS2581
- WestJet, WS2311
- Air Canada, AC987
- Sunwing, WG514
- WestJet, WS2311
- Sunwing, WG538
- WestJet, WS2313
- Air Canada, AC989
- WestJet, WS2313
The Phoenix, Arizona airport is the second-largest emitter of positive coronavirus passengers to Canada, with eight aircraft registered at the start of this year. Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta follow with five landings each in Canadian territory and in which travelers carrying the SARS-COV-2 strain were detected.
This data can be consulted on the official website of the Government of Canada, which reveals the sites where travelers may have been exposed to Covid19. On that occasion, Cancun had reported seven flights with Covid19 cases.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Analysts reveal ten risks that may affect Mexico this year.
Failures in the Covid-19 vaccination strategy.
-
Over half a million students return to classes in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 11, 2021).- Today,.
-
Puerto Vallarta Nominated for 2020 Gay Travel Awards
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – The warmth.
-
AMLO’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19
The spokesman for Mexican President Andrés.
-
Japon detects new strain of coronavirus; different from British and South-African.
The infected patients are two men.
-
Yucatecans do not ‘take care of themselves’ and thus infect their much older relatives
They must become aware of the.
-
New Mérida-Oakland flight inaugurated Jan. 10th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Mérida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón”.
-
Covid unstoppable in Yucatán: 98 new cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours
The SSY released the balance sheet.
-
The new strain of coronavirus is identified in Tamaulipas, Mexico.
A 56-year-old man who arrived in.
-
4 out of 10 Mexicans are not making enough for their family’s basic daily needs.
“Working Poverty”, which involves both formal.
Leave a Comment