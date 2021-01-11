Flights from Cancun to Canada lead the list of routes with the most Covid19 cases

In the first five days of 2021, the government of Canada reported the landing in its territory of nine flights from Cancun carrying passengers infected with Covid-19. These arrived at the airports of Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal in aircraft of three different companies.

The international flights identified by the health authority of that country were:

Air Canada, AC953

Air Canada, AC989

Sunwing, WG538

Air Canada / Rouge, AC1883

Air Canada / Rouge, AC1883

WestJet, WS2581

WestJet, WS2311

Air Canada, AC987

Sunwing, WG514

WestJet, WS2311

Sunwing, WG538

WestJet, WS2313

Air Canada, AC989

WestJet, WS2313

The Phoenix, Arizona airport is the second-largest emitter of positive coronavirus passengers to Canada, with eight aircraft registered at the start of this year. Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta follow with five landings each in Canadian territory and in which travelers carrying the SARS-COV-2 strain were detected.

This data can be consulted on the official website of the Government of Canada, which reveals the sites where travelers may have been exposed to Covid19. On that occasion, Cancun had reported seven flights with Covid19 cases.

