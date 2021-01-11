Japon detects new strain of coronavirus; different from British and South-African.

The infected patients are two men and two women, who returned to Brazil earlier this month.
TOKYO Japan (Agencies) – Health authorities in Japan have detected a new strain of Covid-19, apparently different from those detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, in several people who returned to the country earlier this month from Brazil.
The infected patients are two men and two women, aged between adolescence and quarantine, who tested positive for Covid upon their arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Jan. 2 from the Amazon, the Ministry of Health, and the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NIID) reported.
Three had shown symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever, and sore throat.
Although the detected variant “shares similarities with the strains that are of concern” recently caught in the United Kingdom and South Africa, this particular type does not appear to have been identified before, explained the NIID in a statement that was echoed by local media on Monday.
The Japanese infectious disease center reached this conclusion after sequencing the virus’ genes. It detected 12 mutations and noted that for the moment, “it is difficult to determine the infectivity, pathogenicity or effects on testing methods and vaccines,” and recommended keeping affected patients in isolation.
The Ministry of Health has reported the strain to both the Brazilian authorities and the World Health Organization.
The number of confirmed infections in Japan with newly detected and highly virulent strains stands at 34, including three nationwide infections. Two of them linked to a person who traveled to the United Kingdom reported on Sunday.
The two new cases of the British strain involve two people who had dinner with a man who had traveled to the United Kingdom and was allegedly quarantined after testing positive.
About ten people attended the meal, according to details gathered by the Nikkei newspaper.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Analysts reveal ten risks that may affect Mexico this year.
Failures in the Covid-19 vaccination strategy.
-
Over half a million students return to classes in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 11, 2021).- Today,.
-
Puerto Vallarta Nominated for 2020 Gay Travel Awards
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – The warmth.
-
AMLO’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19
The spokesman for Mexican President Andrés.
-
Flights from Cancun to Canada lead the list of routes with the most Covid19 cases
In the first five days of.
-
Yucatecans do not ‘take care of themselves’ and thus infect their much older relatives
They must become aware of the.
-
New Mérida-Oakland flight inaugurated Jan. 10th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Mérida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón”.
-
Covid unstoppable in Yucatán: 98 new cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours
The SSY released the balance sheet.
-
The new strain of coronavirus is identified in Tamaulipas, Mexico.
A 56-year-old man who arrived in.
-
4 out of 10 Mexicans are not making enough for their family’s basic daily needs.
“Working Poverty”, which involves both formal.
Leave a Comment