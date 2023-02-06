131,000 children orphaned by pandemic at risk

According to the Report on the Family in Mexico 2022: Challenges and Transformations in the Key of Hope, carried out by the Center for Family, Bioethics and Society Studies (CEFABIOS) of the Pontifical University of Mexico, in alliance with the Mexican Episcopal Conference, 131,325 Mexican children were orphaned by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In view of this panorama, published in the editorial Desde la fe, the Archdiocese recalled that this February marks the third anniversary of the registration of the first case of Covid 19 in Mexico.

Since then to date, said the Archdiocese, the world has changed in many ways, and one of the biggest changes occurred mainly for those children who were left without their primary caregivers. Families that will never be the same again.

TYT Newsroom