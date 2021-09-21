Mexico thanks Italy for preventing auction of archaeological pieces

Mexico City, (September 21, 2021).- The Secretariats of Culture, Foreign Relations and the National Institute of Anthropology and History thanked the Italian government for intervention to prevent the auction of various pre-Hispanic objects, scheduled to take place in Rome on September 16th.

Three of 17 Mesoamerican artifacts from Mexico that were scheduled to go on the auction block at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction house in Rome last Thursday. Photo: (INAH)

The head of Culture, Alejandra Fraustro Guerrero, affirmed that this action “is the result of cultural diplomacy; of the dialogue and permanent work of two nations that recognize in their heritage one of their greatest treasures, symbols of their history, their identity and the most sacred thing that their peoples have ”.

Photo: (INAH)

For this reason, he affirmed, “we will maintain a frontal fight against the trafficking of cultural property; The sale of these pieces, under Mexican law, constitutes a crime, and we will make it known wherever it is intended to profit from our heritage ”.

Photo: (INAH)

On Saturday, September 18, it was reported that the Italian police force secured 17 archaeological pieces from our country that were going to be auctioned at the Casa Bertolami Fine Arts in Rome, after the Mexican embassy filed a complaint about the possible illicit origin of these objects.

Detail of one of the 17 items — a three-pronged earthenware pot made during the Mesoamerican postclassic period. Photo: (INAH)

The Foreign Ministry assured that the pieces in question are being subjected to an expert opinion to determine their illicit origin and, if confirmed, that they are returned to our country.

Photo: (INAH)

Source: La Jornada Maya

