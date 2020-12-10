Heladez in Merida; a wind chill of 9 degrees is recorded.



The heat will return over the weekend.



MERIDA, Yucatan – This Thursday morning, a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees with 96 percent humidity was registered in Merida’s northeastern part, which makes it feel like 9 degrees, according to meteorologist Juan Vazquez.



During the early morning, populations such as Mani and Tizimin registered temperatures of up to 10ºC.

This Thursday, a mass of cold air will maintain clear to partly cloudy sky conditions with a probability of scattered drizzle in the east and northeast of Yucatan, south of Campeche, and north and south Quintana Roo.



The minimum temperatures expected for the early morning are 9 to 11 degrees Celsius for the Abalá, Huhí, Homún, and Cuzamá area of the cenotes belt and surrounding areas, and 14 to 16 degrees for the rest of the state.



In the afternoon, the maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 30 degrees in the whole state.



There will be east-northeast wind of 15 to 25 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h in coastal areas.



Weather Friday, December 11

This Friday, the mass of cold air will begin to dissipate, generating conditions of clear to partly cloudy skies with a probability for scattered drizzles in the east and southwest of Yucatan and the north and south of the states of Quintana Roo and Campeche.



Temperatures will be warm during the day and cool to temperate at dawn.



There will be easterly winds eventually shifting to the northeast from 15 to 25 km/h and gusts of 40 km/h over the Campeche Sound.

