Mexico tops 1 million Covid-19 cases

Mexico surpassed one million COVID-19 cases as its death toll, the world’s fourth-highest, edged closer to 100,000.

“We probably still need to see the worst,” Alejandro Macias, a former national commissioner against the AH1N1 influenza pandemic, told AFP.

This Saturday, November 14, Mexico reached the figure of more than one million cases of Covid-19 after more than eight months after the pandemic reached the country.

Authorities reported that to this day, the country adds one million 3 thousand 253 cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, authorities from the Ministry of Health reported that deaths from the new coronavirus total 98,259.

That is, in the last 24 hours, 5,860 new infections and 635 deaths from the virus were registered.

With this, Mexico becomes the fourth country in Latin America to exceed the figure of one million infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The other countries are Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

Although, it still does not enter the top ten of the countries in the world most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first case of coronavirus in Mexico was reported on February 28.

Mexico reaches one million confirmed cases at a time when the states of Durango and Chihuahua returned to maximum risk, and others such as the capital, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato registered spikes in the rate of infections.

