Plaza Grande is reopened, with restrictions

As part of the Economic Reactivation, this Monday, November 3rd, the reopening of the Plaza Grande of Merida was carried out, under health protocols and preventive actions to avoid coronavirus infections.

The mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, recalled that the Plaza Grande was closed on April 5th because of the pandemic and stressed that it is now reopened with all the necessary preventive measures to avoid risks of coronavirus infection.

Among the established protocols, he specified that pedestrian traffic in this space will be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm. Outside those hours, police surveillance will be maintained to invite people not to stay in the place.

Also, the use of benches is limited to a maximum of two people. Flowerpots have been placed on the benches to prevent the violation of this rule.

Our traditional benches, known as confidants, will remain closed, also with flowerpots – explained Renán Barrera.

The Mayor noted that the opening is part of the State’s provisions for the gradual re-opening of public spaces, but reiterated that this does not mean the pandemic is over so it is also the responsibility of each person to follow health protocols and avoid inappropriate behavior.

He stressed that the correct use of a facemask is necessary when walking in any public space, as well as maintaining a healthy distance of at least 1.5 meters between people.

