Lady Pizza: A refined lady politely asks to be served at Little Caesars (VIDEO)

The Lady Pizza hashtag is trending on social networks.

This is the nickname given to a woman who assaulted and threatened workers at a Little Caesars pizza place in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

What happened and how did the conflict that went viral begin?

A video was shared through social networks, in which a woman can be seen extremely upset, yelling, and fluttering at the workers of a fast-food business, because they did not want to give her a token to buy a pizza.

As revealed in the video, which was uploaded to social networks by a witness who recorded the incident with his cellphone, they did not want to attend to her because she was not wearing a face mask, and she was not respecting the social distancing security measures to avoid contagions by COVID-19 coronavirus.

The video of this “refined young lady politely asking to be served at Little Caesars”, in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, quickly went viral on social networks.

