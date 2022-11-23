Tourist fined for climbing Chichen Itza’s castle steps

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) informs that it will proceed legally against the tourist who climbed the pyramid called El Castillo de Chichen Itza in Yucatan.
A tourist, presumably of Spanish nationality, did not comply with the prohibition to access the millenary building, affecting the operation of the archaeological site, for which reason she was placed at the disposal of the personnel of the Secretariat of Public Security for the clarification of responsibilities.
Access to the pyramidal archeological monuments in Chichén Itzá is prohibited because it is considered a risk to visitors and cultural heritage.
Article 55 of the Federal Law on Archeological, Artistic and Historic Monuments and Zones establishes penalties and sanctions against those who damage archeological monuments or those who violate the law.
“Any infraction to this Law or its Regulations, will be sanctioned by the competent Institutes, with a fine of one hundred to fifty thousand pesos”.
TYT Newsroom
