Yucatán will restore 50 thousand hectares of mangroves with foreign investment

Glasgow, Scotland, (November 08, 2021) .- Following the efforts of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, during his participation in COP26, Yucatán will be considered to develop a restoration project of 50,000 hectares of mangroves, as part of the measures to reduce the effects of climate change.

The possibility of implementing a protection program, with financing from the United States Government with an amount of 30 million dollars, was also opened for the entire region of the Maya jungle.

As part of his agenda at this Summit, Vila Dosal held meetings with Dr. Steve Crooks, co-chair of the International Scientific Working Group on Blue Carbon, Silvestrum Climate Associates; James Tansey, founder of NatureBank Asset Management, and Jennifer Morris, executive director of The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

In the meeting with doctors Crooks and Tansey, it is where the issue of the restoration of the 50,000 hectares of mangroves on the Yucatecan coast was discussed, which will be the continuation of the so-called ‘Chaac Project’, whose exploration and analysis stage has been developed in Yucatan for 10 months.

Also, the Governor and both scientists indicated that they will continue working on the elaboration of the strategies, the necessary engineering, and the calculation of the costs of the project, in order to manage the financing alternatives of the same.

Blue carbon, captured by organisms that live in the oceans, is stored in the form of biomass and sediments underwater, mainly in mangroves, tidal marshes, and seagrasses; Although it sometimes goes unnoticed, keeping it well imprisoned is vital to the health of the planet. Its function is to conserve these complexes, as a measure of adaptation to climate change.

Its objective is the protection of the wetlands and mangroves of the Yucatan coast, emphasizing that, when these remain healthy, they are the most effective tools for the control of carbon dioxide (CO2) and the fight against climate change.

In addition, the reduction of CO2 emissions, in this case through wetlands and mangroves, are transformed into carbon credits, which are certificates that are placed on the market and through which the communities that undertake to care for and regenerate them, they can generate economic benefits from this.

With these results, it is considered that Vila Dosal’s participation in COP26 has been positive and places the entity on the right path, towards receiving financing that helps the development of programs and projects, to combat climate change and protect the state. of its negative effects, for the benefit of families living in the countryside, who have been the most affected by hurricanes, floods, and crop losses.

