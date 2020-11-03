AMLO’s approval rating drops down to 59%

MEXICO CITY – The approval of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fell to 59% in October, three percentage points less than in September, according to a survey published on Monday, November 2nd, by the newspaper El Financiero.

In spite of the fall of the last month, the percentage of approval of the president remains relatively stable since May, oscillating between 56% and 62% of acceptance among Mexicans, according to the study.

The level of approval of the president in October was much lower in the ten states with whose governors he maintains a dispute over the fiscal regime, grouped in an entity called Alianza Federalista (Federalist Alliance).

Thus, in Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Colima, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas only 52% of those surveyed approved of the presidential administration, while in the rest of the country the average approval was 63%.

The policies of López Obrador most applauded by those polled were those dedicated to the fight against corruption since 45% considered that he is treating the matter well or very well.

On the contrary, 56% of those polled said that the president is managing public security badly or very badly, an idea that 53% share about economic policy.

The percentage of Mexicans who believe that President Lopez Obrador is performing badly or very badly on health issues is 40% in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 36% believe that his management of the pandemic is good or very good.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed answered that they believe the president cares about the people, and 49% said the government is producing results, even though only 41% said they feel represented and identified with Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On the political front, the main events of the month were the arrest in the United States of former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos for alleged ties to drug trafficking, the disappearance of 109 public funds, and the state elections in Hidalgo and Coahuila.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed thought the arrest of Cienfuegos was good or very good, and 44% believed the same about the suppression of the trusts, while 49% thought the electoral victory of the historic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the two states with elections was bad or very bad. They have a confidence level of 95% with a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







