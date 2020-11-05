Matilda is “the place to stay” in San Miguel de Allende

In one of the most beautiful travel destinations in Mexico, San Miguel de Allende , you will find the Hotel Matilda , epitome of boutique hospitality.

It is located on Calle Aldama, considered one of the 25 most beautiful streets in Mexico, just a few steps from the heart of this beautiful Heritage City.

Hotel Matilda, the jewel of San Miguel de Allende

The Hotel Matilda surprises with luxury, comfort and a contemporary classic style that all its visitors fall in love with; art and innovation in all its spaces.

Its first-rate culinary proposal results in a refined Moxi restaurant with exquisite creations by Chef Paul Bentley.

In addition, it has the best Ramen bar in all of San Miguel de Allende, and eating one of these delicacies is without a doubt a Matilda’s must-see.

Magnificent outdoor areas and a pool that lives under a creative mural that evokes Street Art, and its Monkey Bar , outdoors, frame the perfect place to enjoy a spirit drink while listening to music and contemplating the great atmosphere of Matilda.

For relaxation, it offers sumptuous rooms with detailed views of the hotel’s architecture; some have private balconies and a covered terrace to enjoy the sun from the privacy of the bedroom.

At the same time, to complement maximum relaxation and happiness, Hotel Matilda has a spa famous for its charm and uniqueness, where guests enjoy therapies focused on beauty, relaxation of the body, mind, and spirit.

Currently considered one of the 50 best hotels in the world and recently named the third most beautiful hotel in Mexico by World´s Best Award from Travel and Leisure, this iconic and luxurious hotel in San Miguel de Allende surprises with the best in gastronomy, atmosphere, architectural proposal service and luxury in general.

Without a doubt, the Hotel Boutique Matilda is an excellent lodging option that contrasts and rescues the best of the classic and contemporary world of San Miguel de Allende.

Source: San Miguel Times







