AMLO hopes to raise 50 billion pesos with the extinction of trusts

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the federal government intends to obtain 50 billion pesos for the extinction of the trusts (fideicomisos).

“The Ministry of Finance is going to collect, we calculate, approximately 50 billion pesos that were handled without control, at the margin,” López Obrador stated.

Grupo Reforma reported that the Budget and Public Accounts Committee of the Low Chamber is getting ready to approve the extinction of trusts.

This body called its members to meet to analyze the proposal and approve the opinion that would allow the completion of the 2020 income and the 2021 Budget. So far there are two initiatives on the extinction of trusts (fideicomisos).

To cancel trusts, was one of López Obrador’s 100 commitments

In a conference at the National Palace, the president recalled the 100 commitments of his government, among which the cancellation of trusts or any other mechanism used to hide public funds and evade legality and transparency stood out.

López Obrador said that his adversaries did not like this initiative.

“This is “bad news” the organic or pseudoscientific intellectuals who used to perceive incentives and compensations. Of course, we are in favor of science, of course, we are in favor of culture.” AMLO continued.

“We are not in favor of privilege and corruption, don’t be confused; that is why it is in the process because the cancellation of the trusts has yet to be approved,” Lopez Obrador concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







