Art fills the streets of San Crisanto, Yucatán

SAN CRISANTO, Sinanché, Yucatán.— Local artists have painted a new mural in the Municipal Palace and another one at the children’s library, as part of the altruistic work carried out by retired American Ex-pat Tanya Sagadraca, through the citizen initiative “San Crisanto Amigos ”.
Ever since Tanya came to this community with her, partner Steve Lozzi less than three years ago, the initiative started taking shape.
“San Crisanto Amigos” started out as a Facebook page just for locals and ex-pats to share information about the local community, but it ended up being a way to help.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, art classes started at schools once a month and now 100 individual art packages are delivered monthly to children. Food for pets and street animals is also given out by the citizen organization.
Tanya stated that her great dream is to “fill San Crisanto with color and art”, which is being fulfilled with the new murals.
An artist donated his time and talent, while the woman raised the money for the painting.
“I love San Crisanto and its people. It is my home and I have been welcomed and made part of the community. Although my Spanish is not good, with respect and love we can achieve a lot. My heart is full of love. Together we can all work for a common goal ”, she explained.
Among the grants awarded are the collection of money for the children’s team uniforms, painting work on the baseball field, donation of more than 600 bags of food for 150 families, 600 kilograms of fresh vegetables, 3,000 eggs, and several loaves of bread.
Books were also donated to the children’s library and there was a trash can painting contest.
Those interested can join the Facebook page “San Crisanto Amigos”, where they are collecting toys for Christmas.
