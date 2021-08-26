An earthquake with an epicenter in Honduras was felt in Quintana Roo

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (August 26, 2021).- An earthquake with an epicenter in Honduras was felt in Chetumal, the state capital of Quintana Roo. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported that the earthquake was located 320 kilometers south of Chetumal, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was registered at 16:04:22 with the epicenter at latitude: 15.61 ° longitude: -88.26 °, which corresponds to the Honduran territory. Through social networks, the inhabitants of Chetumal made the fact known, which surprised them because it rarely trembles in this area.

The head of the State Coordination for Civil Protection (Coeproc), Adrián Martínez Ortega, ruled out that there is damage to the state due to the incident. Last year, in August, another earthquake, also with an epicenter in the Central American country, was felt in Quintana Roo and did not generate any damage either.

Regarding the earthquake on Wednesday, the Honduran authorities reported that it was an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale that did not leave human losses or material damage, although it did scare the population, they said.

“The tremor was felt mainly in the departments of Cortés, Yoro, Lempira and Copán, in the north and west of the country,” said the head of the Directorate of the National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies of the Permanent Commission on Contingencies, Francisco Argeñal.

He explained that the seismic event is part of the accommodation of the tectonic plate in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, and converges with that of North America in the Motagua fault, in Honduras.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments