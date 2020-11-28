AMLO orders Semarnat to deny construction permits to a brewery in Mexicali.

The president instructed the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources, María Luisa Albores, present there, to definitively deny the environmental permits for constructing the Constellation Brands brewery.
MEXICALI Baja California (El Financiero) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there was already a popular consultation in that municipality on a Mexicali tour. The citizens decided not to build a brewery because of the lack of water.
At the event, the president instructed the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources, María Luisa Albores, who was present, to definitively deny the environmental permits for constructing the Constellation Brands brewery.
It is worth mentioning that this week several publications assured that since last August, Constellation Brands resumed the construction of its plant in Mexicali.
“I tell the people of Mexicali to have confidence that that plant is not going to open. And at the same time, I ask the Secretary of the Environment to act so that following the law, this matter is definitively resolved,” said Lopez Obrador.
“By the citizens’ will, it was decided that it will not operate in Mexicali in Baja California. As we know, there was a disagreement since the previous government gave the permits for the operation of this brewery, and we committed to carry out a citizen consultation so that the people would resolve as befits an authentic, true democracy.
“That consultation was carried out, and the people expressed their feelings about not wanting that brewery to be built in Mexicali because of the lack of water. That’s why the decision was made that this plant’s permit to operate would not be granted. And that’s the commitment. I express it this way with all clarity so that there is no misinformation; we have our word, we are not the same as the conservative hypocrites of double talk, of double standards,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
