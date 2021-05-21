Mexican senator Clemente Castañeda is featured in Newsweek

Clemente Castañeda is a Mexican senator and national president of Movimiento Ciudadano, he recently came up with this article in Newsweek.
The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.
The possibility to correct Mexico’s course and set the foundations for a project with a progressive and social-democrat vision will be at stake during the June 2021 elections in Mexico City. This vibrant political movement has suffered a setback since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) took office.
His election as president of Mexico in 2018 originated in a genuine hope of change in society—the hope to transform institutions. However, AMLO’s administration is not changing history. It is repeating the worse practices of political clientelism, co-optation and concentration of power.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE BY CLEMENTE CASTAÑEDA ON NEWSWEEK
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Why must we celebrate World Bee Day on May 20th?
There’s a day for just about.
-
Former mayor of Espita is exhibited as he seeks reelection as “Diputado”
Espita, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- During.
-
Parts of Mérida without electricity from 3 in the afternoon
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021) .-.
-
Tulum’s Santino Bar shut down for exceeding allowed capacity
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 20, 2021).-.
-
The formation of the first cyclonic system of the season advances in the Atlantic
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- A low-pressure.
-
The secret of lizards to breathe underwater
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- A.
-
In Yucatan 8 out of 10 citizens are Internet users
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- In Yucatán,.
-
Fire in the Sian Ka’an reserve consumes two hectares
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 20, 2021).-.
-
European Union opens borders to countries with high percentage of vaccination
WORLD, (May 20, 2021).- The European.
-
In Mexico, May 20 has been established as National Day of the Psychologist
In Mexico, May 20 has been.
Leave a Comment