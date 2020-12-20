AMLO announces construction of two thermoelectric plants in Yucatán

The head of the Executive said that the plants will be built one in Mérida and the other in Valladolid.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed his government will launch the tender to build two thermoelectric plants in Yucatan in order to ensure electric service in the state and in the north of Quintana Roo.

During the supervision of the construction of Section 4 of the Maya Train, in charge of ICA, the head of the Executive said that the plants will be built in Mérida and another in Valladolid

“Two combined cycle plants will be built, two thermoelectric, one in Mérida and another that was originally intended to be established in Cancun, the technicians of the Federal Electricity Commission have decided to put it near here in Valladolid and it will serve to provide the electric power service, for the generation of electric power in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, of all the region”.

“This was not possibly known by the governor (Mauricio Vila), I am giving him the news that these two plants will be built in Yucatan, he already knew about the one in Mérida, but the Commission’s technicians have already decided that the second plant will be built in Valladolid, also in Yucatán ”, AMLO pointed out.

However, the works were announced last November with the second Infrastructure Works Package between the federal government and the Private Initiative.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, by Governor Mauricio Vila (PAN) and Guadalupe Phillips, director of ICA, the head of the Executive stressed that the problem of the lack of gas in the region will be solved because the section of the gas pipeline that was needed to bring gas from Tabasco will finally be constructed.

Regarding the construction of the Mayan Train, he stressed that this mega project takes care of the environment, flora and fauna, and preserving archaeological remains

“It would be a contradiction to affect archaeological zones, we have to do the work without affecting the environment and without affecting the historical and cultural heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula,” AMLO said.

The President said that it is not only creating jobs but also promoting welfare actions because otherwise “his transformation project would be lame”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments