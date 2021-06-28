Ivan Alejandro “N” (aka La Vaca) arrested for gun attacks in Reynosa, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say eight more suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in gun attacks earlier this month that killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa, nearly all of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders.
The arrests brought to 13 the number of people detained over the June 19 attacks that left four gunmen and 15 civilians dead.
One alleged gunman was detained after being wounded during the shootings, and four others were arrested at midweek.
The Tamaulipas state security agency said Sunday that the eight latest arrests included a Gulf Cartel leader identified as Iván Alejandro “N” or Jorge Iván “N,” alias “La Vaca.”
Prosecutors have said the attackers sought to terrorize the population as part of a campaign to take control of Reynosa.
