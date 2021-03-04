Merida becomes one of the best places in Mexico for real estate investment.

Merida has become a place where businesses and families are moving into a comfortable place to work and live, which accelerates its population and economic growth.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals -AMPI-, Merida Section, assured that the Yucatan capital is “in the eyes of many developers from all over the world” that want to invest in real estate.
During the fourth Real Estate Forum presentation, which will be held on March 18 and 19 in a virtual format, Gabriela Chavarría Román affirmed that Yucatán had consolidated its position among the five best places to invest in Mexico.
“Merida is already a global investment pole because there is capital from various parts of the world. It generates not only high demand for medium and residential plus housing, but also other businesses in commerce, industry, and manufacturing,” she added.
Ms. Chavarría, together with Guadalupe Durán Falcón and Antonio González Chacón, national advisor and director of the Yucatán 2021 Real Estate Investment Forum, informed that Mérida is no longer a cheap city, as it was until 2006, and has reached a high added value that has turned it into a highly valued capital in the national and global spheres.
Increase in the value of properties in Merida
Ms. Chavarría pointed out that the neighborhoods surrounding Merida’s urban area, such as Komchen, Santa Gertrudis Copo, Cholul, Temozon, and Dzitya, also increased their real estate values.
In the metropolitan area, Conkal has high development in medium and residential housing, while Umán also has a high demand for medium housing and industrial development, he added.
She explained that houses and land increased in price, which generates an important economic spillover in the growing municipalities.“Medium housing prices went from $1.9 million to an average of $2.2 to $2.5 million this year,” she said.
Gabriela Chavarría called on citizens not to be afraid of growth and orderly developments because they bring favorable changes, raise the added value of properties, and motivate authorities to seek harmonious coexistence and strengthen the social fabric.
She stated that the authorities are rigorous in the authorization of land use, construction, and operation permits. When a project begins, it is because it has already legally complied with all the requirements.
This year there are 132 real estate developments in progress, of which 70% are horizontal and the rest vertical, she emphasized.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested after he spent three months at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
In January, local authorities arrested a.
-
“A room without books is like a body without a soul”
A lending library is one of.
-
Let’s celebrate Beethoven in 2021 with the Yucatan Quartet
With great enthusiasm, we announce a.
-
Meet Matt, the kangaroo that is a “regular” at an Australian bar (VIDEO)
Katelyn Hutton is a waitress at.
-
Ford Mustang catches fire in García Ginerés
The driver of a Mustang was.
-
Yucatan businessmen fear an increase in rates due to AMLO’s electricity reform
Business Chamber leaders warn, in letters.
-
Reform to issue gender change acts comes into force in Quintana Roo
Only one administrative procedure will be.
-
Reporter kneels before AMLO during press conference (VIDEO)
This morning an alleged reporter knelt.
-
Brazil’s Covid variant may spread easily and infect people who had already recovered
RIO DE JANEIRO — COVID-19 has.
-
Another injunction against the Tren Maya in Campeche.
The lawsuit is from the Colectivo.
Leave a Comment