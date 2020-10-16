If you’re driving around Progreso, watch out for flamingos on the road

The Yucatan State Government has placed signs in the State Natural Protected Area “Ciénagas y Manglares de la Costa Norte de Yucatán” to protect this species whose habitat was badly affected by the recent flooding in the area.

Mérida Yucatán, October 15, 2020.- To protect the flamingos whose habitat was affected due to the floods caused by “Gamma” and “Delta”, the State Government placed a number of traffic signs at the points where these specimens have taken refuge and where they naturally move around.

Personnel from the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) carried out the signage work in the State Natural Protected Area “Ciénagas y Manglares de la costa norte de Yucatán“, in order to prevent possible physical damage, as well as disturbances in the event of the sighting of colonies of flamingos in the area of ​​the entrance to the port of Progreso.

With messages that invite people to slow down, be extremely cautious and paying attention to any of these birds crossing the road, this action was carried out to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the well-being of this and other species which way of life has been affected by the recent weather phenom

It should be noted that flamingos are emblematic of this region of the country and are identified in a special way with our state, so the State Government, through the SDS, calls on the population to respect and not disturb these birds, since, if they are disturbed in their movement, they generate orientation and reflection problems.

Among the recommendations issued by the state agency is to be silent, make slow movements and do not make noise with the horn or shout, since this disturbs them directly. Also, it is called not to chase them or drive them away because they are very sensitive species, not to feed them because their diet is based on crustaceans and to avoid helping them because instead of helping the specimen could be harmed.

If you observe any worrisome situation or any illicit related to the species, immediately notify the authorities, in the municipality of Progreso, the Secretariat for Sustainable Development works in coordination with the ecological police of said municipality.

If you observe a disoriented specimen or an incorrect action, you can report it to the authorities at cell phone 99 95 02 78 25 of the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) or 99 93 59 03 69 of the ecological police of the municipality of Progreso.







Comments

comments