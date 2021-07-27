Yucatan Government announces relocation project of Mérida airport

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021).- The relocation of the Mérida Airport is a project that is going forward and will be carried out through an important private investment that will contribute to the economic reactivation of the state with the generation of more than 8,000 new jobs during its construction and will bring various benefits to the Yucatecan population, informed Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

The Governor stressed that the plan will allow the removal of the 6-kilometer barrier from the airport, which has contributed to creating the area of ​​highest marginalization in the entire Yucatecan capital, allowing greater services to be brought closer help Merida families to improve their living conditions.

“In this area, there are more than 100,000 people living in poverty, so removing the fence will allow more services to be brought closer and that they can have better-living conditions so that they can get ahead. In other words, the separation created by the current airport will be ended and it will allow better attention to the areas beyond the wall of the air terminal ”, Vila Dosal pointed out.

In addition, 600 hectares will be released within the Peripheral Ring that will allow the growth of the city without leaving its limits, added the Governor.

“It is a relocation project for the Mérida airport that will be generating more than 8,000 jobs during its construction and that will be built solely with private investment and will bring many benefits, mainly in the area of ​​caring for the environment, the sound levels that all the population of the south of the city was receiving and achieving the union of the city of Mérida by removing the wall, with which the living conditions of these families will automatically improve ”, assured the Governor.

In terms of caring for the environment, noise and the emission of pollutants generated by aircraft in much of the city will be substantially reduced. Similarly, with the relocation of the airport, it is on a par with large cities in the country, generating greater connections with other states and countries in the world, attracting more tourism, and becoming a logistics center of national relevance and for Latin America.

In addition to all this, it would increase the capacity of the airport so that it can serve the future, the new generations, and the development of our state, so this federal government project has the support of the State Government, said the Governor.

