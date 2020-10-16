Re-opening of different sectors in Mérida coming October 17th

As of Saturday, October 17th, the construction sector will be able to operate from Monday to Saturday, with a schedule from seven in the morning to six in the afternoon.

While so-called “non-essential” manufacturing industry, will go back to work from Monday to Saturday, from nine in the morning, to seven at night.

Stores and shops outside the historic center, as well as cinemas and shopping centers in the north of Mérida, will reopen from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 in the morning to nine at night.

And in the coastal area, Marinas will be allowed to operate from Monday to Sunday, from five-thirty in the morning to six in the afternoon.

As of Monday, October 19th, businesses in the historic center will be able to open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Government public and professional services, from Monday to Friday, from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon.

Controlled activities, with reduced numbers of attendees (ballet, music, with the exception of wind instruments; painting, sculpture, cinema, literature, and photography), from Monday to Friday, from six in the afternoon to nine at night.

On Tuesday, October 20th the casinos will reopen in Mérida, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Restaurants in “The White City” will be operating, in dining room service, from Tuesday to Sunday, from eight in the morning to 10 at night, and home delivery, from Monday to Sunday, same hours.

On Wednesday, October 21st, theaters across the state capital, public and private, will be able to open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 in the morning to 9 at night (with reduced numbers of attendees).

These measures will allow boosting the economic reactivation in Merida, in the middle of a serious national and international economic recession caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments