Selina to open new properties in Mérida and other Mexican destinations

Hotel operator Selina, which specializes in accommodations for digital nomads, is looking to expand in Mexico and open up more parts of the country to freelancers and other types of remote workers who rely on telecommunications technologies to earn a living.
With an investment of US $150 million, the chain plans to add 8,000 hotel and hostel beds in several tourist destinations in Mexico over the next two years.
Selina operations director Paulo Pena said that Mexico is a strategic area for the company’s expansion plan, which includes new units in San Miguel de Allende, Sayulita, San Cristóbal de las Casas and Mérida.
“The plan is to have a total of 10,000 beds [in Mexico]. We now have 2,300 beds open. We’re working with a local partner [DD3 Capital Partners] … with a $150-million fund in order to develop the properties, and in conjunction with them we think we can achieve this goal,” he said.
Selina Los Lirios, recently inaugurated in Tulum, boasts 100 beds in both private rooms and 12-bed dormitories. Pena said that the property is emblematic of the unique service the company offers its guests.
The firm’s business model is to combine diverse accommodation options with coworking installations, restaurants and cultural and artistic activities that guests can make use of during their stays.
Selina, which specializes in revitalizing already constructed buildings, has seven properties in Mexico, many of which are in coastal towns. But it is looking to expand into colonial cities, the specially designated Magical Towns and areas with natural attractions.
Source: San Miguel Times
