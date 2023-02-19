Couple visits Yucatan on their way from Guadalajara to Argentina

A couple traveling from Guadalajara to Argentina aboard a VW minibus, (better known in Mexico as a “Combi”) has caused astonishment. On their way, they made a stop in the municipality of Motul, Yucatan.

They are Fabi and Jaime, who are on their way to Argentina aboard a bicolor turquoise and white combi.

The couple has a Facebook page called ‘Alas y Raíces’ (Wings and Roots), where they document all their journeys.

To support their trip through America, they sell coffee, chocolate and postcards in all the places they visit.

It is worth mentioning that on their trip to Argentina, the couple visited the municipality of Motul, from Wednesday 15 to Friday 17, where they sold their amenities next to the Felipe Carrillo market at 5:00 pm.

Couple will be visiting Mérida

As part of their tour, they will be present at the 4th Great Concentration of Classic Volkswagen 2023, on February 26th, which will be held at the Unidad Inalambrica Sports Complex.

We are waiting for you there to have a cup of coffee and keep adding up the kilometers!

TYT Newsroom